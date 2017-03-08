Parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan hit b...

Parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan hit by blizzard, travel extremely dangerous

Tuesday

Snow, high winds and low visibility continue to make travel extremely dangerous in parts of Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan as a blizzard rolls through the region. Manitoba says the Trans-Canada Highway - as well as highways 16, 5 and 45 - remain closed from the Saskatchewan boundary to past Brandon, Minnedosa and Dauphin.

Saskatchewan

