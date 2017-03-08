Parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan hit by blizzard, travel extremely dangerous
Snow, high winds and low visibility continue to make travel extremely dangerous in parts of Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan as a blizzard rolls through the region. Manitoba says the Trans-Canada Highway - as well as highways 16, 5 and 45 - remain closed from the Saskatchewan boundary to past Brandon, Minnedosa and Dauphin.
