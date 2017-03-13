New Director of Education for GSSD chosen
Good Spirit School Division is proud to announce Mrs. Rhae-Ann Holoien will be joining Good Spirit Schools as Director of Education effective August 1, 2015. "Mrs. Holoien brings an abundance of experience in the education sector to our division," says Lois Smandych, Board Chair.
