National defence minister meets with Ukrainian group in Regina

15 hrs ago

Assuaging local fears over the rumbling conflict in Ukraine was at the top of the agenda as he prepared to meet with Ukrainian Canadian Congress members, National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Thursday. "One of the reasons I'm here is to be able to explain to them directly," Sajjan said of the local Ukrainian community, shortly after visiting with Canadian troops in Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan

