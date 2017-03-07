Municipal election campaign expense d...

Municipal election campaign expense disclosure released

Times-Herald

Mayor Fraser Tolmie estimates he spent about the same amount of money in his 2016 election campaign as compared to his 2012 campaign. According to the 2016 candidate campaign expense disclosure statements, Tolmie spent $24,345.18 in his election campaign for mayor.

Saskatchewan

