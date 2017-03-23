Mosaic pays hefty fine after guilty p...

Mosaic pays hefty fine after guilty plea in Saskatchewan mining accident

14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A Minnesota-based mining company has been fined more than $85,000 for a safety violation after an accident at one of its Saskatchewan potash operations that severely injured a worker. Mosaic Potash Colonsay ULC pleaded guilty Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court to contravening mining regulations under Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

