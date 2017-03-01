More than 300 graduate from Parkland College
Parkland College held its annual graduation ceremony Friday at the Yorkton Regional High School's Anne Portnuff Theatre. Family, friends, and College staff congratulated and celebrated 323 students who successfully completed one of more than 25 programs offered at the College in 2015-16.
