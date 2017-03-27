Military says January training plane crash, was during aerobatics
An initial report into the crash of a training plane says the instructor and student pilot had to eject after getting into trouble practising basic aerobatics. Both Royal Canadian Air Force officers survived the Jan. 27 bailout in southern Saskatchewan, but the CT-156 Harvard II aircraft was destroyed.
