Mike's Monday outlook: southern Manitoba dialing up the heat

We're finally starting to get into some warmer weather! This weekend saw temperatures get close to 10 C on Sunday in parts of Manitoba and Estevan, Sask., was the hottest place in the country at 14.7 C. We should see temperatures like this a little later in the week in Manitoba. Generally the trend for the week is to warm up towards the middle where there's the potential for temperatures to climb into the mid-teens.

