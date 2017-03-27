Mike's Monday outlook: southern Manitoba dialing up the heat
We're finally starting to get into some warmer weather! This weekend saw temperatures get close to 10 C on Sunday in parts of Manitoba and Estevan, Sask., was the hottest place in the country at 14.7 C. We should see temperatures like this a little later in the week in Manitoba. Generally the trend for the week is to warm up towards the middle where there's the potential for temperatures to climb into the mid-teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC