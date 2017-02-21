Man found guilty in dog attack on teens failed to give up pets, says RCMP
Robert Carpenter, a dog breeder in Ponteix, Sask., is further appealing a court decision that ordered that five of his Labrador dogs be euthanized. A man whose dogs attacked three Ponteix, Sask., teens in June is facing further charges after failing to give up his dogs, the RCMP says.
