Man charged after wielding 'large kni...

Man charged after wielding 'large knife' on bus east of Regina, police say

1 hr ago

Police say a man they've taken into custody was wielding a 'large knife' and behaving erratically on a Greyhound bus. Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly brandished what is described as a "large knife" on a Greyhound bus travelling east of Regina on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan

