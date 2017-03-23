Major retail outlet in Yorkton, Sask....

Major retail outlet in Yorkton, Sask. evacuated after threat

A major retail outlet in Yorkton, Sask., was evacuated on Friday afternoon after RCMP received reports of a threat. Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in Yorkton, Sask., were evacuated on Friday afternoon after the retailer received a threat, RCMP say.

