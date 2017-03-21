Lac la Ronge Indian Band members protest election disqualification
Some band members were disqualified from running in the upcoming Lac La Ronge Indian Band election due to unpaid debts. Protesters gathered in front of the Lac la Ronge Indian Band office on Monday calling for band members who were disqualified from running to be re-instated as candidates in this month's upcoming band election.
