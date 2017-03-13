Ituna 1 of 2 finalists for Hockeyville 2017
Ituna will compete with O'Leary, P.E.I. for the title of Hockeyville and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game. The other finalist is O'Leary, P.E.I., and they will compete with Ituna for the chance to host the game and hold the title of Hockeyville.
