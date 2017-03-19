Inaugural Habitat gala a success

Mandy Eirich with her nephew Kaleb and her son Keagan after her speech Habitat for Humanity's inaugural spring gala on March 18, 2017. Lisa Goudy/Times-Herald Seeing the Jubilee A room at the Heritage Inn filled with supporters at Habitat for Humanity's inaugural spring gala moved Mandy Eirich almost to tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.