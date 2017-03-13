Husky, AER assessing leak of crude oil into creek in southwest Alberta

AER spokeswoman Monica Hermary says Husky Energy of Calgary reported the spill at Cox Hill Creek on Thursday around 3 p.m. Cox Hill Creek is about 22 kilometres west of Bragg Creek, an area popular for hiking, camping and other outdoor recreation. Hermary says it's not known how much crude oil has leaked is unknown, but adds the oil has affected the creek.

