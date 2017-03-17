Homeless woman who was viciously beat...

Homeless woman who was viciously beaten attends attacker's hearing

Read more: The Guardian

A Saskatchewan woman whose legs had to be amputated after she was viciously beaten and burned has attended the opening of a dangerous offender hearing for the man who pleaded guilty in the case. Marlene Bird, who was homeless when she was attacked by Leslie Ivan Black in Prince Albert, arrived in her wheelchair as the hearing got underway on Monday afternoon.

