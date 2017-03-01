'High impact' winter storm headed for...

'High impact' winter storm headed for Saskatchewan Monday

15 min ago

Environment Canada says a major winter storm system is expected to arrive in southeastern parts of Saskatchewan on Monday. A major winter storm is headed towards Saskatchewan, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Regina and southeastern parts of the province.

Saskatchewan

