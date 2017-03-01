Harley Davidson of Yorkton and HOG Ge...

Harley Davidson of Yorkton and HOG Gear Up

Weather conditions Saturday were ideal for the Gear-up event at Harley Davidson of Yorkton. A joint venture of Yorkton Harley Davidson and the Yorkton Harley Owners Group chapter, the day afforded area motorcyclists with some great deals on bikes and accessories, music, free hot dogs and chili and a chance to admire the gleaming machinery both in the showroom and parking lot as well as chance to visit and swap tales of the open road.

Saskatchewan

