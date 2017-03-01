Harley Davidson of Yorkton and HOG Gear Up
Weather conditions Saturday were ideal for the Gear-up event at Harley Davidson of Yorkton. A joint venture of Yorkton Harley Davidson and the Yorkton Harley Owners Group chapter, the day afforded area motorcyclists with some great deals on bikes and accessories, music, free hot dogs and chili and a chance to admire the gleaming machinery both in the showroom and parking lot as well as chance to visit and swap tales of the open road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|21 hr
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC