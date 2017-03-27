Guilty plea for Saskatchewan woman in fake missing person case
Michelle Ross has been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to mischief in a fake missing person case last year in Saskatchewan. Her husband, John Ross, was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2016 in Tompkins, Sask.
