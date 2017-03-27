Grain Millers investing $100 million

Grain Millers investing $100 million

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Grain Millers Canada Corp. has announced the initiation of the second phase of a project to add 80,000 metric tonnes of oat product production capacity at its mill in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. The project, totalling $100 million when completed, reinforces the company's leadership in the sourcing, milling, and delivery of safe, responsible and identity-preserved ingredients to customers in the food and beverage industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC