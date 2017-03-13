Gensource Announces Completion of Field Activities for its 3D Seismic Program at Vanguard
The Vanguard area comprises two Saskatchewan subsurface mineral leases, KL244 and KL245, surrounding the Villages of Tugaske and Eyebrow, Saskatchewan. covering a large potential mining area with 3D seismic data to aid in determination of continuity of resource between drill holes, Two vertical resource confirmation wells were drilled in late 2016 and early 2017 and a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate was subsequently completed, providing an Indicated Resource estimate for the project area .
