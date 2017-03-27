Flood risk in Sask. holding steady as mild weather arrives
The Water Security Agency isn't expecting another scene like this one that played out in Estevan, Sask., last year. The weather in Saskatchewan has been variable as of late, but the spring flooding forecast is holding steady, according to the Water Security Agency.
