First Nations woman celebrates launch of Indigenous hair salon in Regina
Jennifer Dubois, who won CBC's Boom Box contest for Indigenous business ideas in 2012, said it was difficult to describe how she felt when she opened her new Broad Street business in Regina on Tuesday. Regina's first Indigenous hair salon opened its doors on Tuesday, offering cuts and colours with cultural sensitivity and respect.
