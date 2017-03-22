Fine revenue could bolster rural policing, says SARM president
Fine revenue is not spread out over the province's rural municipalities and could help bolster policing in those areas, Orb said. The president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities says the organization is open to speaking with its members about paying more for policing in rural areas.
Read more at CBC News.
