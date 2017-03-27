Feds seek more public input on propos...

Feds seek more public input on proposed changes to natural health product rules

19 hrs ago

Health Canada is launching a second set of public consultations about a controversial plan to revamp regulations governing self-care products such as natural health remedies, cosmetics and over-the-counter medications. Public meetings to gather consumer and industry input about the proposed changes will begin Wednesday in Saskatoon and continue in cities across the country for the next three months, said Manon Bombardier, director-general of the department's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate.

Saskatchewan

