Faulty electrical system sparked fatal Regina fire, investigators say
A faulty electrical system was responsible for the Feb. 25 fire that killed a Regina man, according to investigators. A faulty electrical system sparked the fire that claimed the life of one man last month, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
