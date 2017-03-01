False confession in Draper Jim cold case leads to mischief charge for Sask. inmate
A family member desperate for any information on the whereabouts of her nephew has been dealt another blow with the false confession of an inmate about the disappearance of Draper Jim, who went missing 11 years ago. For more than a decade, the grief-stricken Thomas has searched for her beloved nephew, but as time wore on, she began to come to the realization the 27-year old may no longer be alive.
