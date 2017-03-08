Design of Halifax's first monument to women to be unveiled today
The design for a unique monument that pays tribute to women - a first for the city of Halifax - is expected to be unveiled today during a ceremony at city hall. It will feature realistic depictions of three females from three generations, and one of them will be African Nova Scotian.
