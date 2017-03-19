Daily police watch: March 18-19

Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 38 calls for service, including five 9-1-1 calls, two alarm calls, one curfew check and four assist other agency calls. Among the calls included a property dispute, a custody dispute, two wellbeing checks, a noise complaint where things were quiet on arrival and three instances of providing assistance to a sick person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.