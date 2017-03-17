Comedian Bill Burr coming to Saskatchewan in May
Popular American comedian Bill Burr is coming to the province for two shows in Saskatoon on May 19 and Regina on May 20. Burr was first known for his recurring role on the second season of Chappelle's Show and is now a familiar face in the standup comedy world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|10 hr
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 5
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC