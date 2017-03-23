Coffee with... Maxine Montgomery

Coffee with... Maxine Montgomery

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Courtenay Comox Valley Record

"Why wouldn't I do it?" was her first thought when she was offered a contract from airport CEO Fred Bigelow, to be the market development manager for the Comox Valley Airport. Montgomery had spent her entire working life in the aviation industry, and was travelling, shortly after retiring from her position at the Saskatoon airport when she received confirmation of the position at YQQ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courtenay Comox Valley Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 5 hr sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC