Co-op Refinery employees vote on final offer, await results
Unionized workers at the Co-op Refinery in Regina have voted on the what the company says is its final offer. Hundreds of workers voted on the offer on Monday, and the ballots weren't expected to be counted until early Tuesday morning.
