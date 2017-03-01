City hall hot spot for debate as anti...

City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and anti-Islamophobia protesters clash

There are 1 comment on the GlobalNews story from 21 hrs ago, titled City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and anti-Islamophobia protesters clash. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

WATCH ABOVE: Chants of "protect Canada" and "everyone welcome" were heard outside Saskatoon city hall on Saturday. Jacqueline Wilson reports.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
protect Canada

Toronto, Canada

#1 21 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/world/canada/T8JIH...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 9 hr Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... 21 hr protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... 21 hr protect Canada 1
News Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea... Feb 17 Bobs Uncle 1
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Feb 13 Problem Child 1
News Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin... Feb 10 more of the same 1
News Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na... Feb 7 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC