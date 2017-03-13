City council passes budget with 2.74% mill rate increase
By Greg Nikkel Weyburn city council passed their 2017 operating budget with a mill rate increase of 2.74 per cent, and bid a farewell to one of the longest-serving city managers in its history, as Bob Smith attended his last meeting before he finishes his position on Friday, March 17 after nearly 20 years at the helm in City Hall. "We are seeing some great work again going ahead to make our city the city we're used to seeing," said Coun.
