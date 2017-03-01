CIF contributes $70,000 to Yorkton gr...

CIF contributes $70,000 to Yorkton groups

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

The Community Initiatives Fund has released a list of the groups receiving funding from the summer grant. Of the over 400 grants and $7,665,369 in funds given out to community organizations, those within the city of Yorkton received $70,000 from the grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... 5 hr protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... 5 hr protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... 5 hr protect Canada 1
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Fri Rabbeen Al Jihad 14
News Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea... Feb 17 Bobs Uncle 1
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Feb 13 Problem Child 1
News Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin... Feb 10 more of the same 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC