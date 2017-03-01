CIF contributes $70,000 to Yorkton groups
The Community Initiatives Fund has released a list of the groups receiving funding from the summer grant. Of the over 400 grants and $7,665,369 in funds given out to community organizations, those within the city of Yorkton received $70,000 from the grants.
