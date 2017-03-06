Chief Ernie Polsom no longer with Regina fire department
Ernie Polsom, who had been the fire chief since 2014, has been replaced in the interim by Layne Jackson. "I thank the former director for his service, his commitment to the community and wish him and his family well," said city manager Chris Holden in a press release.
