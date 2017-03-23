Canadian province Saskatchewan review...

Canadian province Saskatchewan reviews pipeline rules after Husky spill

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan will review regulations and engineering standards for pipelines around bodies of water following a Husky Energy Inc oil spill last year into a major river. Husky's July 2016 spill into the North Saskatchewan River forced the cities of Prince Albert and North Battleford to temporarily find alternative sources of drinking water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 10 hr sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,564 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC