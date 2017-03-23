Canadian province Saskatchewan reviews pipeline rules after Husky spill
The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan will review regulations and engineering standards for pipelines around bodies of water following a Husky Energy Inc oil spill last year into a major river. Husky's July 2016 spill into the North Saskatchewan River forced the cities of Prince Albert and North Battleford to temporarily find alternative sources of drinking water.
