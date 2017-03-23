Burned kitten reunited with rescuer a...

Burned kitten reunited with rescuer after narrow escape from Saskatoon house fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: CBC News

The last time Christian Canfield saw kitten Scarlett, she was leaping away from a burning building, into the snow and then into his arms. Their paths crossed accidently as flames were pouring out of a home on Avenue I S. on Feb. 7. Canfield had gone to investigate after seeing the smoke from 22nd Street W. When he started filming the intense blaze, Canfield noticed a small, dark shape dart from the flames and into deep snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Thu sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC