Burned kitten reunited with rescuer after narrow escape from Saskatoon house fire

The last time Christian Canfield saw kitten Scarlett, she was leaping away from a burning building, into the snow and then into his arms. Their paths crossed accidently as flames were pouring out of a home on Avenue I S. on Feb. 7. Canfield had gone to investigate after seeing the smoke from 22nd Street W. When he started filming the intense blaze, Canfield noticed a small, dark shape dart from the flames and into deep snow.

