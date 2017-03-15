Brandt expands with acquisition of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems in Saskatoon
The Brandt Group of Companies announced Friday that it's purchasing the former Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Canada Ltd. plant in Saskatoon. The 208,000 square-foot manufacturing facility closed in October 2016 with a workforce of almost 400 people at its height.
