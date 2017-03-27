Brad Wall to meet with Trump cabinet ...

Brad Wall to meet with Trump cabinet members when he heads to Washington

14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he has landed meetings with two members of Donald Trump's cabinet next week, including the U.S. president's point man on NAFTA. Wall is scheduled to be in Washington Monday through Thursday and says he will sit down with Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the man tapped by Trump to deliver on a promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Saskatchewan

