Brad Wall makes Yorkton campaign stop

It's the final days of the provincial election campaign, and the leader of the Saskatchewan Party Brad Wall made a stop in Yorkton to meet supporters and sing the praises of the local candidate for the party, Greg Ottenbreit. Wall focused on the party's record over the past few years in a speech to supporters, highlighting things like increased population in the region, projects like the truck bypass and initiatives like revenue sharing.

