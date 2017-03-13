Bantam Broncos win league title
Justin Dueck stopped all 42 shots he faced to help lift the Swift Current Broncos to their first Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League title. The Broncos were out-shot 42-23 but defeated the host Sask Valley Vipers 4-0 Saturday to sweep the best-of-three championship series.
