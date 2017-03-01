Bantam Broncos open second round with a win
Riley Dekowny tried to jump around his defender during a 6-3 win over the Regina Monarchs Wednesday. Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah The Swift Current Kabos Broncos got goals from five different skaters in a 6-3 win over the visiting Regina Monarchs to open the second round of the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League playoffs.
