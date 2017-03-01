As print industry sees resurgence, ANG expands media company to acquire Southwest Booster
The Swift Current-based Southwest Booster, which distributes almost 14,000 editions weekly and operates a regional news web service, has become a sister company to the Alberta Newspaper Group. The move was announced to employees earlier this week, with managers stating the addition shows the strength of local publishing, local advertising and news gathering.
