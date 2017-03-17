Alberta introduces legislation to ban donating blood, plasma for profit
The changes are included in the Voluntary Blood Donations Act, introduced Monday in the legislature by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman. "Donating blood should not be viewed as a business venture, but as a public resource saving lives every day," said Hoffman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 5
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC