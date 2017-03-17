17 Wing Member Who Died During Traini...

17 Wing Member Who Died During Training Honoured

The body of a Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician who died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask. returned to Winnipeg Monday.

Saskatchewan

