Winnipeg Centre Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette made a stop at the Brandon Friendship Centre on Monday as part of his trek from North Battleford, Sask., to Winnipeg. He has done the majority of the journey on foot, meeting with indigenous leaders and community members to discuss the idea of a Great Confederation, a vision for a political union for indigenous peoples.
