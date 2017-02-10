Wildcats fill the net in Weyburn
The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats returned to Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League action with two blowout wins over the host Weyburn Wings as they near the completion of the regular season. Saturday, the Wildcats fired 42 shots on goal in a 4-0 win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|5 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|6 hr
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC