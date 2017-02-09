virginia-to-vegas.09_282017.jpg
He's just breaking into the Canadian music consciousness, he's only in his 20s, but tonight Virginia To Vegas frontman Derik Baker will play for the second time on the CN Centre stage. The first time he made it from his base in Ontario out to northern B.C. he was opening for Hedley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC