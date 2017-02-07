Vehicle drives through window at Regina General Hospital
Ambulance attendants helped at least one person outside the Regina General Hospital, after an SUV crashed through a window near the main entrance. Police have not said yet if the driver was injured, or if anyone inside the building was hit by debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|1 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC