Vehicle drives through window at Regina General Hospital

32 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ambulance attendants helped at least one person outside the Regina General Hospital, after an SUV crashed through a window near the main entrance. Police have not said yet if the driver was injured, or if anyone inside the building was hit by debris.

